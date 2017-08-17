Rwanda: Blankets and Wine Kigali

With an increasingly vibrant entertainment scene, the culture of outdoor events is growing in Rwanda. Now, Blankets and Wine has come to Kigali.

The first edition in the country is scheduled to take place on August 27 at the Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama.

Blankets and Wine was started in Nairobi in 2008 by Muthoni Ndonga, a musician famously known as Muthoni the Drummer Queen.

Initially, it was a Sunday picnic-styled event to promote local talent. Attendees would bring picnic baskets, drinks and a blanket, hence the name. The event later moved to Uganda, where it has been held regularly for the past five years.

It is an ideal place to socialise while enjoying live music by artists and bands.

In Kigali, the event will feature restaurants, bars, crafts and fashion stands, alongside a children's play area making it a perfect family outing.

The organisers will partner with corporates and food and beverages outlets to enhance the experience.

"Rwanda has gap in family oriented big events. The event seeks to fit in here perfectly," said David Kamanda, an official of Blankets and Wine Kigali.

"Being the first time in Rwanda, we have had a few challenges, but most of them have been handled. Right now, everything is set and running smooth," he added.

The Kigali event will feature live music by rising local artists.

The line up includes Angel Mutoni, Mike Kayihura, Weya Viatora, Bruce Melodie, Methuselah Mbonimpa, Andy Buntu, Tesor and band, among others. Regional music icons Lilian Mbabazi, Kiki and Siti True will also perform at the event.