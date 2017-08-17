Sudan: Tribesmen Shun Ruling Party for Non-Implementation of Agreements

Kassala — The nazir of El Hadadwa and about 800 members of his tribe have announced freezing their membership of the ruling National Congress Party in protest against the practices of the Governor of Kassala, Adam Jamaa.

Nazir Ahmed Terik said in a statement: "The outcomes of the northern localities development conference held in January last year are still locked in the government's drawers and have not been implemented".

Mohamed Seyidna of El Hadadwa youth, told Radio Dabanga about the meeting of the nazir with members of his tribe at El Daraja district in Kassala on Monday.

He explained that the meeting came out of the need to freeze their membership in the National Congress Party in protest against disregard of the tribe in the formation of the Council of Ministers.