16 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four Die in Raid On North Darfur Village

Tawila — Four people, including two women, were wounded in an armed attack by herders on Bambani village, 15 km west of Katur in Tawila locality, in North Darfur (eastern Jebel Marra) on Monday evening.

During the attack, the herders abducted two villagers and stole a large number of livestock.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the incident appeared to be retaliation for the alleged theft of 200 camels near the area and the escape of the culprits in the direction of Deribat in South Darfur.

Witnesses said the herders closed the road leading to Deribat which blocked all traffic coming from North and South Darfur.

Witnesses reported that the revenge attack on the village was carried out by seven Land Cruisers mounted with machineguns, along with 40 others on camels and horses.

Adam Haroun, Hawa Bakhit, and Yousif Abdelkarim, and another person were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses said that the people abducted from the village were Abdelmalik Hussein (35) and Abdelhadi Ibrahim (28).

