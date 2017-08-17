Tanzania: Minister Calls for Salary Increase At the Postal Corporation

Dar es Salaam — The Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Mr Edwin Ngonyani has called on the Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC) to upgrade its salary scales and motivate staff with better pay.

The deputy minister was speaking during an official tour of TPC main offices in the city on Tuesday. He also toured The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA).

Mr Ngonyani told the TPC management that times have changed and they too have to improve their salary scheme.

According to a statement from the ministry, the minister also called upon TPS staff to work hard and increase the corporation's income. He advised the corporation to expand its network to the Southern highlands and the Lake Zone regions because their services in the areas have been shaky.

The Deputy Head Postmaster Macrice Mbondo thanked the deputy minister for visiting them and promised to implement what he said. He also explained that the corporation is in its final stages of contract signing with the other government organizations' like TBS and NIDA so as to be able to deliver throughout the country.

At TEMESA, the Deputy Minister inspected the ongoing activities at the M.T depot at Kurasini. He highlighted on the importance of having more skilled mechanics and technicians and efficiency in other regions.

He told TEMESA to improve the Ukerewe and Ukara island ferries which are in Mwanza where there are constantly being reported as old and inefficient.

TEMESA's Chief Executive Dr Mussa they planned to buy a new ferry to ply Kigongo to Busisi and renovating MV Sengerema, MV Misungwi, MV Kigamboni and MV Kiu.