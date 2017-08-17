Sudan: Ministers of States Social Affairs Affirm Nationality of Humanitarian Workwork

Khartoum — The Ministers of Social Affairs of Sudan's states have affirmed the nationality of humanitarian work and its localization, while the Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Adam has indicated importance and repercussions of the humanitarian work, stressing the localization and nationality of voluntary work.

The Commissioner called in the Joint Meeting with the states Ministers of Social Affairs and Commissioners of the Humanitarian Work the need for coordination and joint action within the framework of national ownership and the localization of the voluntary work.

He pointed out to the importance of coordination in accordance with the State's guidelines and strategies, which have now moved from the relief stage to the development, in prevalence of political openness and improvement of the security situations.

The Commissioner has pointed to the existence of a map of the humanitarian needs according to every state's priorities, indicating importance of the Technical agreements signed between partners from national and foreign organizations, describing it as the basis and reference for humanitarian work, which defines partnerships and roles.