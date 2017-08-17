16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Emphasizes Sudanese-Ethiopian Relations a Model

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has asserted that the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations are a model relation not in the region only but in entire world regarding the exchange of interest and communication among their people.

During the joint press conference he held yesterday, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace with the State Minister of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, Ms Herto Zemene, following the Sudanese-Ethiopian talks presided by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgen, Prof. Ghandour said: "the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister would enhance these relations, and would give them more cooperation for the interest of the two countries and their people", noting that it is a historical visit.

