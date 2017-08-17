16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mumtaz Meets Ambassador of Republic of Korea

Khartoum — the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hammed Mumtaz met, Wednesday, at his office, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Khartoum and reviewed with him means for enhancing cooperation and strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the State Minister thanked the Korean government for the invitation he received to visit Korea, next month, adding that such visits will avail the opportunity for meeting the Korean officials.

He called the Korean businessmen and companies to invest in Sudan and benefit from the partial lifting of the US economic sanction imposed on Sudan.

He renewed Sudan commitment to the international resolutions concerning the situations in the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean diplomat has appreciated Sudan efforts and desire to develop its relations with his country and its clear position towards the situations in the Korean Peninsula.

He also requested Sudan's support for Korea's candidacy for the post of Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) during, November elections in, The Hague.

