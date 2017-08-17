16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Wa'ash Meets Director of East Africa Department of British Foreign Office

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Liberation and Jjustice Party, Osman Ahmed Fadul, the State Minister at the Ministry of the Council of Ministers, met in London with Mr. Julian Riley, Director of the Department of East Africa, and Ms. Lucy Kwan, Deputy Director of the Sudan unit in the British Foreign Office.

The meeting has discussed the situation in Darfur and the progress for the implementation of the Doha Peace Agreement, as well as the results of the national dialogue and peace developments in Sudan.

The state minister stressed during the meeting readiness of the Sudan to be open towards the international market after the lifting of the sanctions imposed on it.

He indicated the Sudan's active role in combating illegal immigration, strengthening regional security, as well as its positive role in the crises resolution, particularly in state of southern Sudan, Libya and Yemen, and its efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

East Africa

