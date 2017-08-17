Sudan: Darfur Kicks Off Collection of Unlicensed Firearms and Cars

Nyala, S. Darfur — People in south Darfur state have started turning out unsilenced weapons, to nearby police stations and military units.

The governor of South Darfur State, Adam Al Faki Mohamed el Tayeb, told a press conference here that administrative and technical arrangements have actually been completed to receive these firearms from private individuals as of Tuesday.

He said people should hand over any unlicensed firearms to the nearest police station and military units in their neighborhood, saying the process started with the leaders of the native administration whom he commended for their support and cooperation for the campaign.

He said this phase is the phase of voluntary hand over, whereas the second phase will be that of breaking in, in search of any firearms that was not handed over.

He said a parallel action will be taken against those who frustrate the campaign's objectives and the collection process, particularly those using social media to that end.

The commander of the 16 battalion in the area, Major General Mohamed Ali Ibrahim has meanwhile said his forces were ready to put in place the instructions issued by the presidency of the republic with regards to the collection of the unlicensed firearms in Darfur.

He said with regards the arms in the hands of the military personnel, the army has started controlling the firearms in the hands of military persons and that this was started on Tuesday following the end of the visit of the vice president Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman to the region.

He said he was sure now that there was no military or civilian carrying arms in their hands in the townships or market places in the region and that people have at the same time shown readiness to cooperate in the process.

The police Director in the state, Gen Ballah Mohamed el Hassan has meanwhile stressed that anyone in possession of firearm has to deliver it to the police or army units.

"We will not leave any weapons in the hands of civilians' population, at any time or any place." Gen Ballah was quoted as saying on Wednesday.