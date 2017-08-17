16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Republic, Ethiopia Prime Minister Visit Bash Pharma Pharmaceuticals and Dal Farms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — In context of the program of visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desaline, to the country, President Omar al-Bashir, accompanied by the country's guest and his accompanying delegation, paid a visit to Bash Pharma Pharmaceutical Company in Soba area, where they inspect the factory's production process and stages.

The Federal Minister of Health Bahar Iddriss Abu-Garda, noted in press statements to the strategic relations between the Sudan and Ethiopia, and the importance of the visit in consolidating relations in various domains, pointing to the two countrys close cooperation in previous years.

He indicated importance of the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Bash Pharma Pharmaceutical factory which besides its production to human medicines, produces veterinary medicines exported to Ethiopia.

He added that the visit will be a major starting point for the export of Sudanese veterinary and human medicines to African countries, and would enable the Sudan to support African countries in the field of medicines and other health fields.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Prime Minister accompanied by the President of the Republic Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir visited the farms of Dal Production Company, which works in the field of agricultural and animal production in al -Aelafon area and inspected the company's work in the fields of fodder and milk.

It is to be noted that the Ethiopian Prime Minister arrived the country, yesterday, Tuesday, leading a high-level delegation on a three-day official visit.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.