Sudan: President of Republic, Ethiopia Prime Minister Visit Bash Pharma Pharmaceuticals and Dal Farms

Khartoum — In context of the program of visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desaline, to the country, President Omar al-Bashir, accompanied by the country's guest and his accompanying delegation, paid a visit to Bash Pharma Pharmaceutical Company in Soba area, where they inspect the factory's production process and stages.

The Federal Minister of Health Bahar Iddriss Abu-Garda, noted in press statements to the strategic relations between the Sudan and Ethiopia, and the importance of the visit in consolidating relations in various domains, pointing to the two countrys close cooperation in previous years.

He indicated importance of the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Bash Pharma Pharmaceutical factory which besides its production to human medicines, produces veterinary medicines exported to Ethiopia.

He added that the visit will be a major starting point for the export of Sudanese veterinary and human medicines to African countries, and would enable the Sudan to support African countries in the field of medicines and other health fields.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Prime Minister accompanied by the President of the Republic Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir visited the farms of Dal Production Company, which works in the field of agricultural and animal production in al -Aelafon area and inspected the company's work in the fields of fodder and milk.

It is to be noted that the Ethiopian Prime Minister arrived the country, yesterday, Tuesday, leading a high-level delegation on a three-day official visit.