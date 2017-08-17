Sudan: Hassabo Meets AOAD General Director

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman met, Wednesday, at his office, at the Republican Palace, the General Director of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dekheri.

Al-Dekheri briefed Hassabo on the performance of the organization and its future programs and plans concerning establishment of partnerships and attraction of foreign and Arab organization support to introduce technologies for the promotion and development of the agricultural production.

He pointed out that Sudan is one of the most important countries in the field of agricultural investment.