16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Meets AOAD General Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman met, Wednesday, at his office, at the Republican Palace, the General Director of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dekheri.

Al-Dekheri briefed Hassabo on the performance of the organization and its future programs and plans concerning establishment of partnerships and attraction of foreign and Arab organization support to introduce technologies for the promotion and development of the agricultural production.

He pointed out that Sudan is one of the most important countries in the field of agricultural investment.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.