Sudan: Visit of Deputy Chairman of Chinese Council of State to Sudan Discussed

Khartoum — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamed Mumtaz met, Wednesday, at his office, the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan, li Lianhe to discuss the coordination and arrangements for the expected visit to Sudan by the Deputy Chairman of the Chinese Council of State, Jan Au LI scheduled for the end of current Aug.

The meeting affirmed that the visit, which is considered the most important visit to Sudan by a Chinese official during the last ten years since the visit of the Chinese Head of State, in2007, will contribute to strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the coordination in the international forums.

The meeting, further reviewed the agreements and memo of understanding which will be signed during the visit.