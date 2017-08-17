Sudan: Hassabo - Spread of Arms Among Citizens Biggest Threat to Country's Security and Peace

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, asserted that, the spread of firearms, has become the biggest threat to the state's security and peace, flowing the defeat of insurgency, the implementation of the outcomes of national dialogue and the formation of the reconciliation government, which has created great national reconciliation among the Sudan's different political components.

Noting to the Sudan's open borders with a number of countries that have contributed in the flow of arms to Darfur a matter that have ignited and escalated tribal conflicts and the illegal outlaw movements.

In his enlightenment, yesterday, to the leaders of the media and press organization, at his residence, on the latest development in campaign for the collection of firearms in Darfur, the VP said that the President of the Republic recognized the dangerous situation, therefor he determined the formation of a high level committee to be presided by the VP, and the membership of a number of specialized persons for the implementation of the campaign.

Hassabo noted that the committee has reviewed the experiment of a number of countries in arms collections and the control of its spread, indicating that the committee has issued strict orders to arrest the arms holders, referring to the arrest of mayors of the Rizigat and Ma'alia tribes for their negative role in igniting conflicts between their tribes, despite enough time they were given, affirming that the arms collection process carried by a joint forces and is protected by legal framework and full mandate from the President of the Republic to accomplish their mission.

The VP explained that the campaign for the arms collection and the arrest of the outlaws has greatly contributed in diffusion of spirit of calmness and prevalence of security among the leaders of the traditional administration, especially the tribes of Rizegat, Ma'alia , Barguud, and the citizens in general, the nomads herders in their remote grazing areas in different places.

He asserted continuation of the campaign in Darfur and Kordufan states, while the committee has taken number of procedures to organize the arms of the regular forces by storing them and not to be allowed their possession except during military missions, referring to the committee's order to forbid the dress of (katamboul), affirming generalization of the experience in the future in all the country's states.

Meanwhile, the VP has reviewed during the meeting efforts for control of phenomenon of smuggled cars and vehicles, noting that about 50 thousands of them have been smuggled from neighboring countries particularly from Libya, state of south Sudan and Egypt, affirming that some of these cars are demanded by the Interpol for their participation in criminal actions, and that the Sudan is committed according to the international agreements to hand over these cars.

He indicated that the four wheel drive cars that have been illegally entered to the country would immediately be confiscated and their owners would be compensate, and the other vehicles situation will be considered with Sudan's customs authority.