Cameroon: Yaounde-Obala Highway - 13 People Perish in Ghastly Accident

The incident happened during the early hours of August 11, 2017 due to the non-respect of the Highway Code.

Some 13 people breathe for the last time on August 11, 2017 at Nkometou III, some 30 kilometres from Yaounde along the Yaounde-Obala Highway, when three vehicles collided. The accident happened between a bus on board some 70 passengers moving from Yaounde to the West Region, a mini bus from Minkama in the Obala Subdivision in the Centre Region, carrying foodstuffs and passengers and another bus with passengers. According to the Commander of the Division for Public Roads and Traffic for the Centre Region, Police Superintendent Adamou Baba, the calamity happened at about 1:45 a.m. on August 11, when the driver of the mini bus poorly negotiated a sharp bend, meeting head-on with the bus carrying some 70 passengers. Attempting to avoid a head-on collision with the long bus, the driver of the mini-bus instead collided with another bus coming from Yaounde. The later bus immediately caught fire after the shock. The long and mini buses stumbled in different directions leading to the lost of human lives most of whom were in the mini bus. The driver of the mini bus died on the spot, alongside some eight people, with eight others seriously wounded. At the Obala District Hospital where the victims were transferred, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Fouda said the lone survivor from the mini bus is recovering. Two victims died on their way to the hospital and a third died on a hospital bed. Commissioner Adamou Baba noted that no deaths were registered from the long bus. The Traffic Police Head underscored that the cause of the accident was recklessness, excessive speed, non-respect of the Highway Code and poor negotiation at a dangerous bend. He also stressed that another cause of the accident was also due to fatigue as drivers are generally tired and could sleep on the steering wheel even for 10 seconds while driving at night. Such a short sleep, Adama Baba said, could lead to untold casualties. Adamou Baba has used the incident to call on road users to be cautious and responsible because accidents kill more than illnesses. While explaining that drivers need to respect their passengers because any little error can be horrendous to human lives, the Traffic Police Head noted: "We are not going to spare drivers who drive carelessly. Such drivers will be imprisoned."