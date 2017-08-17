Cameroon: Energy - POWERCHINA Seeks to Invest More

The Group's President held an audience with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Friday August 11, 2017.

POWERCHINA Group is looking forward to be more active in the energy sector in Cameroon, the Group's President, Song Dong Sheng has said. The visiting President made the disclosure, Friday August 11, 2017, in Yaounde, after an audience with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna. "We came to thank the Minister of Water Resources and Energy for the continuous support he has been according to POWERCHINA," said Song. The President of POWERCHINA Group told reporters that they were out to develop relations for the putting in place of hydroelectric power plants as well as solar and gas energy facilities. "The competence of the Minister gives us assurances that we can develop our projects," a confident-looking Song noted. After the audience with the Minister, officials of POWERCHINA Group had a brief working session with some authorities of the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy. It should be recalled POWERCHINA Group has been in the energy sector, particularly hydroelectricity, in the country since 2009 when one of its affiliates - SINOHYDRO - signed a commercial contract for the development of the 211 MW Memve'ele hydroelectric power plant. Between 2009 and 2017, we gathered that the Group got engaged in the development of hydroelectric facilities of Bini à Warak (75 MW), Song Dong (270 MW), Menchum (72 MW), Nachtigal Aval (300 MW) and Kitot (720 MW). The Head of State Paul Biya in December 2016, described the Bini à Warak, Song Dong, Menchum and Nachtigal as second generation hydroelectric projects. POWERCHINA Group is the technical partner to develop a blueprint for the Bini à Warak, Song Dong and Menchum HEP projects.