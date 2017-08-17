Cameroon: Bamenda - Suspected Criminal Fire Erases CBC Nkwen Primary School

Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), Rev. Godwill Ncham encourages prayers, vigilance and thanksgiving because it could have been worse.

Mobilization towards the effective resumption of schools for the 2017/2018 academic year in Bamenda was threatened in the night of Saturday 12th August, 21017 when suspected criminal fire erased some four classrooms at CBC primary school, Nkwen, Bamenda. Private security guards in the neighbourhood spotted the fire outburst at about 11.30 pm and it required the mobilization of neighbours and the Fire Fighting Unit to check the fire from consuming more classrooms. Christians of the neighbouring CBC Nkwen Baptist church were shocked by the casualties when they filed out for Sunday church services 24 hours later on August 13,2017. Around to encourage the Christians, many whose children attend the primary school, the Executive President of the CBC, urged the Christians to stay calm, prayerful ,vigilant and thankful to God because it could have been worse in a complex that harbours CBC primary school, the French CBC church, the main CBC church and Baptist Comprehensive College (BCC).Rev. Godwill Ncham told Christians to exercise sangfroid because the church has suffered challenges in the past and there is hope with God in control of the future of the church and the nation. The burning of the classrooms comes a few weeks before the resumption of the 2017/2018 Academic year with threats from unidentified people preaching a boycott of schools in the backdrop of the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. The burning of school infrastructure is suspected to be a strategy by proponents of schools boycott to threaten school authorities to backpedal on stepped up mobilization to ensure that schools effectively resume in September 2017. CBC authorities had since published the timetable for schools resumption in all Cameroon Baptist Convention schools and colleges.