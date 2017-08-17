16 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chinese Military Ship Docks At Dar Port As Sign of Diplomatic Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
A Chinese military ship docked at Dar es Salaam port on Wednesday.
By George Rodgers

Dar es Salaam — A Chinese military ship docked at the Dar es Salaam port on Wednesday signifying the military relationship that Tanzania has with the far-East country.

Speaking at the ceremony to receive the ship, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Lu Youqing praised the Tanzanian government and the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) for the efforts made in strengthening ties between the two countries.

He said Tanzania has been a longtime friend of China; since the time of the late Tanzania's first president Mwl. Julius Nyerere.

He further said that Tanzania and China's relationship has been of benefit to both countries in the economic and military fields. He added that the relationship has strengthened in cultural interactions.

"Our people have been able to interact freely and share many things such as education and sports, such as the Olympic games that are the major sign of cooperation," he said

Tanzania

Students' Ingenuity to Make Food Much Safer

BAD weather, infections, diminishing immunity or simply calamities? Well, while all these could be the causes, many… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.