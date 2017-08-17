Photo: The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — A Chinese military ship docked at the Dar es Salaam port on Wednesday signifying the military relationship that Tanzania has with the far-East country.

Speaking at the ceremony to receive the ship, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Lu Youqing praised the Tanzanian government and the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) for the efforts made in strengthening ties between the two countries.

He said Tanzania has been a longtime friend of China; since the time of the late Tanzania's first president Mwl. Julius Nyerere.

He further said that Tanzania and China's relationship has been of benefit to both countries in the economic and military fields. He added that the relationship has strengthened in cultural interactions.

"Our people have been able to interact freely and share many things such as education and sports, such as the Olympic games that are the major sign of cooperation," he said