Kenya: NTSA Threatens Fines for 15,000 Uncollected Logbooks

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority says 15,000 logbooks are yet to be collected at the agency, and is urging car owners to go for them.

According to NTSA, Nairobi leads with 8,763 uncollected logbooks followed by Mombasa with 5,998.

Kisumu and Nyeri follow with 228 and 130 logbooks respectively.

"Motor vehicle owners who applied for transfer, duplicate logbook, removal of ownership, asset financing and change of particulars of their logbooks, are required to collect their logbooks from our Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu Offices," NTSA said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"You are advised to carry your original National Identification Card which must be produced prior to the issuance of your logbook."