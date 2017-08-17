16 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: NTSA Threatens Fines for 15,000 Uncollected Logbooks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority says 15,000 logbooks are yet to be collected at the agency, and is urging car owners to go for them.

According to NTSA, Nairobi leads with 8,763 uncollected logbooks followed by Mombasa with 5,998.

Kisumu and Nyeri follow with 228 and 130 logbooks respectively.

"Motor vehicle owners who applied for transfer, duplicate logbook, removal of ownership, asset financing and change of particulars of their logbooks, are required to collect their logbooks from our Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu Offices," NTSA said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"You are advised to carry your original National Identification Card which must be produced prior to the issuance of your logbook."

Kenya

Opposition to Challenge Kenyatta's Victory at the Supreme Court

History is repeating itself. Once more, just like in 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his arch rival, Mr Raila Odinga,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.