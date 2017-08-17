16 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elections Official Akombe Travels to U.S. After Airport Clearance Hitch

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Commissioner Roselyn Akombe of the IEBC has finally been cleared to travel to the United States after being barred briefly at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday night.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official is said to have been denied clearance after she failed to produce a letter from the Head of Public Service, a requisite for all public officials travelling abroad.

Akombe was however allowed to proceed on her official trip by officials at the airport after the matter was cleared up.

"Dr Akombe who is travelling to US for an official meeting was delayed at JKIA by officials who have since apologised. She returns on Sunday," IEBC tweeted Wednesday morning.

