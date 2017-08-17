16 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: FKF to Organise More International Tournaments for U13

By Kennedy Motari

Nairobi — Following a successful outing by the Kenya football U13 team in United Kingdom where they featured in the Southampton Shield Cup, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Technical Director Andres Spier affirmed they will organise more local and international tournaments to give the young talents exposure.

Spie, who was in charge of the team, asserted that apart from competing and winning the inaugural Southampton Shield Cup tournament, they have learned a lot in terms of player development and importance of tapping talent at a tender age.

"Under 13 Is a golden age of learning and a perfect age to start training players since its in this age bracket that a player can easily develop. From now moving forward we want to constantly have such activities where we organise such tournaments with them (under 13 team) in order to keep them together, "Spie added.

Since Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) stopped giving exposure to the U13s and U17s where they used to play in the Norway Super Cup annually, this is the first time FKF has taken the initiative in their bid to scout a team that will represent Kenya at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Among players who benefited from the MYSA initiative is Harambee Stars shot-stopper Arnold Origi who plies his trade in Norway after being scouted from the tournament.

Spie believes that it is in providing the young players with international exposure that the national football team Harambee Stars will be at par with world heavy weights in football.

"This is a great opportunity for talented players from all over the country to have this kind of exposure as early as possible in their careers. Previously it has only been a select few from the rich academies because they can afford it. Now an open opportunity has been presented," FKF head of Youth Football, Chris Ammo told Capital Sport in a past interview.

FKF had named the 20 man squad in August after receiving an invitation by Southampton earlier in April to field the U13 football team at the tournament. The competition brought together over 40 teams around the world.

Southampton seeks to make the tournament a regular fixture in the calendar for youth football club around the world by making the tournament an annual eight day tournament.

