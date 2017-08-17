Tanzania: Over 50,000 Students to Benefit From NGO Loans

Dar es Salaam — Over 50,000 students who have missed sponsorships for studies will receive scholarship from two NGOs - the Tanzania Social Support Foundation (TSSF) and Cosmopolitan Development Foundation (CDF International).

The two organisations have jointly launched a programme of sponsoring students in higher learning institutions in the country. However, the programme targets students living in difficult circumstances.

A statement issued by the TSSF Director General, Mr Donati Salla, says that the programme will spend over $1 million (Sh2.2 billion) to pave the way for over 50,000 students to benefit from the programme starting this year.

The new and unique programme in the country, which has procedures similar to those of the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB), focuses on offering equal opportunities to higher learning students, particularly those who have missed sponsorships for studies from various sources.

Clarifying, Mr Salla explained that the programme would open desks of services for the students at institutions offering higher education, adding that this year, 98 higher learning institutions had been authorised to offer that education at degree level.

He also elaborated that the beneficiaries would be Tanzanian students studying in higher learning institutions in Tanzania.

Nearly 60,000 students have been missing out on loans from the government every year, a situation that led to the launch of the programme to offer opportunities to the students.