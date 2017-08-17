16 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Residents Welcome Raila Court Decision

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/The Nation
Members of the Assumption of Office of the President sub-committee inspect Kasarani stadium ahead of the swearing-in of the president.
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Residents of Kisumu have welcomed the decision by NASA to challenge the declaration by IEBC President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in the Supreme Court.

Locals say the court option is the best to allow NASA to prove their case.

Resident James Otieno says NASA had raised a number of irregularities which were ignored by the electoral body and the court now gives them room to seek redress.

"This is a good platform to show evidence of irregularities. They should hurry before Friday,"

A local trader Bernard Odhiambo also says he was delighted at the court option.

He says that NASA has the best opportunity to demonstrate to Kenyans the electoral irregularities that marred the recent polls.

Odhiambo says tension was building up in Kisumu and the statement from NASA leaders will now allow businesses to open up in the lakeside city.

"I am happy that he has made that decision because tension was building up and businesses were not going on," "It's a good move; we want to move on with our lives."

However, a local lawyer, Pascal Odhiambo says he is sceptical with the path NASA is taking.

Odhiambo wondered why NASA was resorting to the judicial process even after announcing that they will not seek legal redress.

He says NASA is bound to get little help from the Judiciary noting that the courts are inefficient and judges are stooges of the Executive.

More on This

Raila to Challenge Poll Outcome in Supreme Court

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga now says he will challenge the outcome of the August 8 presidential election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.