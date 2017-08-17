Kenya: EACC Will Pursue Elected Leaders, Losers Accused of Graft

Nairobi — Governors accused of embezzling public funds during their terms are not yet out of the hook, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned.

EACC Chairperson Bishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala says whether a leader was elected or not, they will have to face the rule of law if it is established they were guilty of corruption.

"One does not stop being a Kenyan whether elected or not," he stated.

"Nothing has changed in the way we were constituted since we have all the legal mechanisms; whether you are still in the office or out, if you committed a corruption relevant mistake, you will be dealt with. You are a Kenyan it is not like you are going anywhere."

He asked the elected leaders to work with integrity to ensure," when they retire, they don't do it in a jail."

He has cautioned newly elected Governors against engaging in the vice, saying no person will be spared.

New Governors, he says, should audit the previous administration once they're sworn-in, and raise queries whether financial or not, with the EACC.

"Corruption remains a big challenge to this country and is much more pronounced in devolved governments. The Commission will remain vigilant and will not hesitate to take appropriate action, in line with its constitutional and legal mandate," he said.

"We appeal to all the incoming leaders to uphold integrity and put in place measures to curb theft of public resources. It should be a new beginning with the new governments, where corruption becomes a thing of the past."

The Commission, he said it will help the County Governments to enable them to succeed in enhancing good governance.