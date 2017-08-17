Kenya: Raila to Challenge Poll Outcome in Supreme Court

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/The Nation

Nairobi — National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga now says he will challenge the outcome of the August 8 presidential election in the Supreme Court.

In his much awaited address to the nation, Odinga said the Opposition alliance will challenge what he called fictitious election results on the basis of which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the General Election.

"We have now decided to move to the Supreme Court and lay before the world the making of a computer generated leadership," he charged.

"By going to court, we are not legitimizing misplaced calls by some observers for us to concede but are seeking to give to those who braved the long lines in the morning chill and hot afternoon on Tuesday August 8, 2017... mothers with their children tied on their backs; the sick, people with disabilities, old and young a chance to be heard."

Odinga said the alliance will seek to persuade the world that indeed the servers of the electoral agency were hacked resulting to manipulation of election results as the Opposition has all along claimed.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati last week declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner after he garnered 8,203,290 votes against Odinga's 6,762,224.

The Opposition chief said the decision was taken after wider consultations and oppression of civil societies.

Addressing an international news conference at the Okoa Kenya Secretariat in Lavington, Nairobi, on Wednesday, Odinga said the move will give the court an opportunity to redeem itself.

In 2013, Odinga also contested the elections results, but the Supreme Court eventually ruled that much of his evidence was being submitted outside time limits set by the court.

Odinga said this time around, they will produce evidence of rigging.

He noted the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 11 were unlawful because they were not backed by documents that were supposed to be supplied from polling stations.

The NASA Presidential Candidate told reporters that an algorithm was introduced to the IEBC's systems to ensure President Kenyatta maintained his lead during the count.

The announcement of the election results last Friday sparked protests in parts of Mathare, Kibera, Kisumu and Homa Bay.

NASA claims more than 100 people died in post-election violence, mostly at the hands of the security forces, but the State-sponsored Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) put the death toll at 24, while the Kenya Red Cross said it confirmed 17 fatalities.

The National Police Service put the death toll at 10 deaths in Nairobi adding that they are still collating fatalities from other areas.

"No one should believe, and especially those behind this election fraud, that Kenyans are sheep who will willingly go along with democracy's slaughter," Odinga said.