Rwanda: The Ben to Perform at 'Kwita Izina' Gala Dinner

U.S-based Rwandan musician The Ben will perform at this year's 'Kwita Izina' Gala Dinner on August 26 at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The event is part of a fundraising campaign to support mountain gorilla conservation.

"The overall objective is to raise funds to protect gorillas and their habitat in a sustainable way. Those who believe in this cause and willing to contribute to it are all welcome," said Rwanda Development Board (RDB) who are the organisers.

Kwita Izina Gala Dinner is a popular event on the Rwandan social calendar and has been growing from strength to strength over the years, attracting visitors and entertainers from across the country and internationally.

For The Ben, real name Benjamin Mugisha, performing at the gala is a great opportunity and he looks forward to entertaining people.

"I'm extremely excited for the trust that my people back home continue putting in me. It's only a few months when I held my historical homecoming concert. I'm looking forward to have a bigger and better performance," The Ben told The New Times on phone.

The Ben, who has been living in the U.S. for the past six years, staged a historic homecoming concert at the beginning of the year.

The Ben noted that a few years back, no event organiser would think of inviting a local artiste at any big event. "All they would do was to immediately think of international musicians. Today, this has changed and Rwandan artistes are taking over. It is a sign of the growth of our music industry," said the singer.

The Habibi hit maker is also scheduled to perform at the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali on Friday. The Chicago-based artiste is expected to jet into the country today.

The entrance to the Kwita Izina gala dinner is Rwf99,600 (USD 120) for individual tickets and Rwf830,000 (USD1,000) for a table of ten. Tickets are available at RDB Sales and Reservation offices at Gishushu, Grand Pension Plaza (first floor), Nakumatt KCT, Frulep Supermarket, Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali Serena Hotel, Marriot Hotel and Lemigo Hotel.