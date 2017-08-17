Nigeria: Boko Haram - Troops Neutralize 10 Terrorists in Borno, Recover Logistics Assets

Abuja- In continuation of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in its Area of Responsibility, troops of 8 Task Force Division have neutralized 10 terrorists in Maza village in Marte Local Government Areas of Borno State.

A statement by Col Timothy Antigha, spokesman of the division said, "The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9pm Wednesday night, as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad.

"Items recovered from the terrorists include 10 bicycles, 11 carts containing food items and 2 cows.

"In a related development, troops also recovered 50 cows abandoned by fleeing terrorists, during clearance operations conducted in Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area.

"It should be noted that as the noose continue to tighten on Boko Haram terrorists, couple with the wet season, they have resorted to the use of bicycles and charts as means of transportation", he said.

Also, as part of efforts to deepen troops understanding and appreciation of Human Rights issues and their impact on military operations, the Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs have organized Human Rights Sensitization Workshop for officers and soldiers of 8 Task Force Division in Monguno.

Declaring the workshop open, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo stated that the Nigerian Army is currently experiencing fourth dimension warfare; where the asymmetric nature of the enemy has demanded that the army must work more closely with the civil populace, in order to understand, identify, engage and defeat the enemy.

To achieve this strategic objective, Major General Angbazo added that "the Nigerian Army has embarked on this sensitization workshop so that our troops can become knowledgeable in the Laws of Armed Conflicts and therefore avoid those unprofessional conducts that could destroy their career and tarnish the good image of the Nigerian Army ".

Earlier, the Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Task Force Division, Brigadier General Stevenson Olabanji commended Major General Angbazo for the timely initiative and assured him that Commanders would use the knowledge acquired to fashion out professional approaches to their military duties, in conformity with the vision with the Chief of Army Staff which is to "Have a Professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles".