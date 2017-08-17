Tanzania: TSN to Host Business Forum

THE Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Harison Mwakyembe is expected to grace today's eagerly awaited Tanga Business Forum.

The Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi, said yesterday that Dr Mwakyembe was among the 'heavy weights' invited to the workshop which brings stakeholders from across the Tanga Region and beyond to share views on how to benefit from the opportunities available in the region.

Commenting, Regional Commissioner (RC), Martine Shigela, said: "I hope that when we do an assessment after this forum, we will see some impact within the region." He remarked that within the past years there was what was called an investors' forum, but now it turns out that there's a business forum under the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN).

"When you compare the two, you would find that the business forum brings together investors and the business community which includes small traders or entrepreneurs who are unaware of how to access loans and register their businesses ... these are the people who will also participate in the forum unlike the previous forums that involved only big investors.

"So the importance of the business forum is that it also seeks to promote the small traders and link them to the markets through sharing knowledge, empowerment and loan access and so on... so I commend TSN for this initiative," Mr Shigela added.

He also invited the stakeholders to participate fully, noting that the businesspeople and various institutions were expected to attend and learn about opportunities available within the region - and 'grab' them.

He explained that the forum had come at the right time following the launch of of a crude oil pipeline now under the construction from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga - for which people were eager to explore its potential business opportunities.

In addition, he said that next October or November, President John Magufuli was also expected to lay a foundation stone for construction of the biggest ever cement industry in East and Central Africa within Tanga Region.