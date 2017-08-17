Tanzania: Simba Sweat On Duo's Fitness

SIMBA face an anxious wait over the fitness of star players Shomari Kapombe and John Bocco ahead of the much-anticipated derby match against bitter rivals Young Africans.

The two traditional archrivals, Yanga, who are Premier League defending champions and Simba, Federation Cup winners, will square up next Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the Charity Shield match to usher in the 2017/18 topflight league campaign.

Speaking on his team's preparation here, Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja said they need the former Azam duo fit for the start of their league campaign but most importantly the season's curtain raiser against Yanga.

The Ugandan tactician revealed that the versatile Kapombe, who has rejoined Simba after a stint with Azam and the towering hitman, Bocco, are the main injury concerns and the club's physician are working hard to get back to fitness and ready for action.

"It is our expectations that Bocco will be fit for the start of the league, his fitness is improving and that makes us optimistic to get him back sooner than later," Mayanja said, adding that right fullback Kapombe is also recovering from injury and will be assessed to find out whether he is ready to return to first team.

With barely a week away from the first derby match of the new Premier League season between the country's most fancied sides Simba and Young Africans, the heat is understandably rising to frenetic levels within the two camps.

Once again, as it has occasionally been the case going into this attention puller fixture, both Simba and Yanga have crossed the Indian Ocean to the spicy Islands of Zanzibar as they sought to avoid the destructions of their noisy home city of Dar es Salaam.

Yanga were the first to shift their camp from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar. They made a brief stay in Unguja, where they enjoyed a 2-1 against Mlandege in strength-testing match, before proceeding to their favoured Pemba 'hideout'.

Simba would soon follow suit. The 23-man Reds squad landed in Unguja early this week and have since been training at Amaan Stadium under their Cameroonian head coach Joseph Omog and his right-hand man, Ugandan Jackson Mayanja, in readiness for the fixture.

While the build-up to the game may have only been spiced up with two stunning transfers involving their prodigy sons, Ibrahim Ajib and Haruna Niyonzima, who moved either side, mind games from each camp are just adding to the prevailing excitement.

Mayanja, in his third season with the Msimbazi Street-based outfit Simba, speaking here after his team's training session sent a warning to their rivals Yanga, saying his charges will settle for nothing but victory.

"We came to Zanzibar because it is a conducive environment and more convenient for our training programme; we expect that this camp will help us get in shape for the upcoming derby match and of course the new season. "We're confident about our squad and we're determined to come out on top," the Ugandan tactician said.