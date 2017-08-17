17 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Central Bank Brings Business Forum to Dar

THE second SWIFT Business Forum is expected to be held in Dar es Salaam in the first week of next month.

The event will bring together senior bankers, policy makers and representatives from the region's corporate community to discuss economic trends, financial policy and opportunities for growth.

According to the organiser, Bank of Tanzania Deputy Governor for Financial Stability and Deepening (FSD), Dr Bernard Kibesse, will deliver the keynote address at the Business Forum East Africa.

Dr Kibesse said SWIFT plays an instrumental role in the East African financial community and is a trusted partner in Tanzania and across the region.

"I am delighted to take part in this prestigious event that will gather financial leaders from across East Africa to discuss the most important issues the region is facing," Dr Kibesse said in a statement yesterday.

The theme for the Business Forum is 'Securing the Future'. Delegates will hear from industry leaders on the impact of financial crime compliance in East Africa, the future of cross-border payments and how to manage cyber risk in an interconnected world.

