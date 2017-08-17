Tanzania: GGM Invests 12bn/ - to Solve Geita Water Woes

GEITA Gold Mine (GGM) has invested over 12bn/- in water project and managed to reach 36 per cent of the Geita township population in four years.

The water reach out percentage expected to increase as a 24kilometer-pipeline from Lake Victoria at a cost of 8.0bn/- was envisaged to be commissioned at end of this month.

However, before the potable water project started in 2012, water supply in the township was reaching 3.0 per cent of the population, then 80,000 people.

Today, according to a release issue yesterday, after four years water distribution reached 36 per cent of population, which also ballooned to 192,000.

"Now, after the limited distribution network was completed and the project launched in last January, the access percentage as per design is 36 per cent," the release showed.

The GGM's Potable Water Project was focused on distributing water to Geita Town residents by way of domestic connections and public access kiosks.

GGM Public Relations and Communications Manager Mr Tenga Tenga said the mining firm believed in finding sustainable solutions which would turn the sur rounding neighbors into a better community.

"The water project continues to improve the quality of life to the families and especially to mothers and girls who are always the most affected group," Mr Tenga said. The project idea was born out of Community Relations Committee (CRC) discussions.

The CRC comprises government technocrats working in Geita and members of the GGM's sustainability team and co-chaired by DC and Managing Director of GGM.

Due to drought hit almost the entire last year, the township main reservoir, Nyankanga Dam, was seriously affected. The effect forced authorities to introduce water rationing this June.

To reverse the situation GGM decided to install a second pipeline covering 24 kilometers from Lake Victoria to the water treatment plant in Geita at a cost of 8.0bn/-.

Mr Tenga said the work was in good progress and commissioning is expected at the end of this month. The pipeline has a capacity of pumping 250 cubic meters per hour.