Kenya: Nema Tells Politicians to Ensure Campaign Posters Are Removed

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) will hold accountable all candidates who have not started clearing their campaign posters from public space after the August 8 General Election.

According to the Environment Management Coordination Act, 2013, all candidates are required to clear campaign materials after elections to prevent environmental pollution.

However, candidates have the option of paying a fee, the environment deposit bond, to facilitate clearance of the posters usually deposited in the Nema Environment Restoration Fund account.

According to Nema's Compliance and Enforcement Officer Zephania Ouma, although some candidates have voluntarily embarked on the clearance of the posters, there is still much to be done.

"Some of the candidates have already taken up the responsibility of clearing their campaign material from public spaces and we expect the rest to adhere to the set guidelines," said Mr Ouma.

Mr Ouma noted that they had planned to hold a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Council of Governors (COG) immediately after the elections but they are yet to do so.

"Once the IEBC is done with the elections matters we will convene a meeting to forge the way forward," said Mr Ouma.

The deposit bond has also be extended to other areas which include industrial plants and factories which also have effect on the environment.