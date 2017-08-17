Malawi: Grittah's Camp Revives Live Music in Lilongwe

Entertainment pundits now have reasons to grin from cheek to cheek following the re-opening of Grittah's Camp which many have described it as a live music mecca in the capital, Lilongwe.

Located in Chilinde, CCDC, the once number one entertainment destination, Grittah's Camp was laying unused for the past ten years until it was reopened in September 2016 and it has been hosting live music events weekly since then.

So far Grittah's Camp has had a mix of artists in many Genres including legendary Paul Banda, JJ Munthali and Dan Sibale, Sally Nyundo, CO Sangala, Martse, 3rd Eye, Deo, Kaka, Blasto, Sagonjah, Moto Buu, Mbanaye, Krazy Colours, Groovers, Old is Good, Daughters Band, Madalitso, Adrian Kwelepeta, George Kalukusha and Nyasa Music Award winner Malala.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Grittah's Camp owner Neil Nayar observed that without a stage and a platform the music scene would not grow.

"In my experience of travelling in Southern Africa, Malawi is actually quite good when it comes to Jazz and Acoustic Music, Rock as well. Since there are so many artists who play this music well, why is it seldom heard on the radio, and why are there no venues promoting this kind of music?

"At Grittah's we love all kinds of music, the point is that without a stage and a platform the music scene won't grow. That's why we have Grittah's - to push things forward," Nayar explained.

He was quick to point out that the new Grittah's is far from bottle stores, saying the place is a music and art space where street art and paintings cover the walls.

He added, "A current rebranding, so people should think of it as a 'Music & Arts Venue' rather than a bar, means it'll be looking even more gorgeous for the launches."

Nayar thanked music fans for the great response since re-opening.

"The response so far has been great and I just want to thank everyone for coming to support the shows. We are promoting a lot of artists from the local area and need your continued presence at the gigs. Feel free to give us feedback. Feel free to suggest artists you wanna see performing there. We're listening," he appealed.

This month, Grittah's Camp main gigs are on 11th August with Krazy Colours - an All girl rock band from Chilinde and on 25th August with Mbanaye who are expected to launch their EP 'Odi'.

"It's afro jazz fusion and super hot. Shows normally start at 8pm on Friday. Thursday is acoustic night and free and starts at 6pm," he disclosed.