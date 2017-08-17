East Africa: Dar to Host EAC Business Forum

TANZANIA is expecting to host the second East African Business and Entrepreneurship Conference and Exhibition next month.

The conference and exhibition is expected to draw participants from high level decision makers, investors and business leaders.

The three-day event will deliberate on investments, entrepreneurship and trade opportunities in the East Africa Community (EAC) and beyond.

The East Africa Business Community (EABC) Chief Executive Officers Ms Lilian Awinja said the conference offers a platform to promote the bloc as one investment destination.

"... And present to investors many opportunities in the region as well as a large consolidated market." said Ms Awinja. Aacording to organizer--EABC, this year, the sector highlights are quite diverse to attract a unique in order to encourage an innovative exchange of experiences to inspire participants to think out of the box.

In addition, the East African Diaspora will be strongly engaged to amplify investment into the region.