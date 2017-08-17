Kenya: Johana Ng'eno Speaks of Tough Campaigns and Jubilee Wave

Emurua Dikirr MP-elect Johana Ng'eno has termed the just-concluded elections as some of the toughest, having fought a tough battle against the Jubilee wave.

The MP, a bitter critic of Deputy President William Ruto, says Jubilee wanted him out by all means.

"There are people who died and did not deserve to die just because of an election and competition. They were a lot of temptations but God is good I overcame them," he said after his victory.

The vocal MP beat all the odds to recapture his parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket in the hotly-contested elections.

Mr Ngeno locally referred to as 'Ngong' a Maasai name for a person with squinted eyes, trounced Jubilee's David Keter, garnering 16,098 votes against his opponent's 13,707 votes.

Mr Alvin Sang, who ran as independent candidate managed a paltry 63 votes and was third followed by John Bwogo of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

In his acceptance speech, the MP claimed that the Jubilee administration through the DP and Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai fully funded his opponents to ensure he was defeated. He survived.

"The people of Emurua Dikirr have spoken not because of petty things like handouts but development that will change their lives. My tough stand on national issues made the DP to use all the means to ensure I was not re-elected," he said.

NAROK NORTH

In Narok North parliamentary seat, the incumbent ODM MP Moitalel ole Kenta retained the seat after a tough battle with Jubilee's Kaitikei Rotiken.

Mr Kenta, now headed for a second term, got 33,303 votes while Mr Rotiken got 24,309 votes. Chama cha Mashinani fielded Mr Meitamei Oloo Dapash who came in third with 2,071 votes while Mr Nelson Keshei, who ran as an independent, was fourth with 808 votes.

Celebrating his victory, Mr Kenta thanked his constituents for giving him another chance as the MP.

He said he would not let them down.

"I am happy for the win and I will continue to fight for my people in any way as I have been doing in my last five years term," said Mr Kenta.

KILGORIS

In Kilgoris Constituency, Jubilee's Gideon Konchellah retained his seat for the fourth consecutive term after he defeated former Internal Security Minister Julius Sunkuli of Kanu in a hotly contested election.

Mr Konchellah garnered 24,128 votes against Mr Sunkuli's 17,114 votes in the race that attracted seven candidates.

NAROK EAST

In Narok East Constituency, the incumbent MP Mr Lemanken Aramat of Jubilee recaptured his seat amid party and clanism politics. He got 13,558 votes against Mr Joseph Nkadado of CCM who was second with 7,270 votes.

In Narok West, CCM candidate Gabriel Kosha Tongoyo emerged winner with 14,746 votes beating his Jubilee rival Stanley Mpoe who had 14,110 votes.

In Narok South, Jubilee's Korei Lemein trounced eight others, including Kanu's Kitilai Ntutu and CCM's Simon Korir.