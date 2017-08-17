Nigeria: Govt Moves to Avert Strike By Polytechnic, College Lecturers

The federal government has inaugurated two committees to renegotiate agreements reached with staff unions of colleges of education and polytechnics in 2010.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the teams in Abuja, according to a statement by the Director of Press, Chinyere Ihuoma, on Wednesday said the agreements were not implemented because of some unforeseen circumstances.

The staff unions are Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP.

Mr. Adamu said the Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Mohammed Abubakar, is to chair the team to renegotiate with polytechnic unions, while the Chairman of Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Obudu, Obi Anthony, leads the team to dialogue with unions in Colleges of Education.

The minister noted that barely two years into the life of the present administration, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the reconstitution of the government teams and the commencement of renegotiation with the unions.

He charged the members to study the agreements entered into with all the unions and engage them with a view to reaching a workable and sustainable agreement.

"As members of the government teams, you are expected to play your role with skill and efficiency to come up with agreements that will help in stimulating rapid growth of the colleges of education and the polytechnics and make them more competitive and attractive," he said.

Each team comprises 14 members made up of relevant stakeholders, including representatives of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, representatives of Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, and representatives of Ministry of Finance.

Expressing solidarity with ASUU, which is presently on strike, General Secretary of the ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, said the government "must commence the implementation of agreements entered into with the union to forestall an impending crisis in the Polytechnic sub sector."