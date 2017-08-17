South Africa: Madiba's Centenary to Be Celebrated

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation/SAPA

Nelson Mandela smiles during a meeting in Johannesburg in this file photo dated 2 June 2009. Mandela celebrates his 94th birthday on Wednesday.

The Presidency has announced plans to host centenary celebrations of the late international Statesman and first President of a free and democratic South Africa, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, which will take place next year.

President Jacob Zuma has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), which will plan and coordinate the historic centenary celebrations of Tata Madiba.

President Nelson Mandela would turn 100 years old on 18 July 2018, had he lived.

The IMC will coordinate the country's commemoration programme to ensure that the legacy and heritage of the great Statesman is celebrated in a befitting manner in 2018.

The IMC on the President Mandela Centenary comprises about 12 Ministers and will be chaired by Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe.

Other Ministers, who form part of the IMC, include Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, Higher Education and Training Minister Bonginkosi Nzimande, and Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The Presidency said the Deputy Ministers of these Portfolios are alternate members of the IMC. President Zuma has wished the IMC all the best in their responsibilities.