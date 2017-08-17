17 August 2017

Nigeria/Cameroon: Eagles Need Prayers Against Cameroon

Photo: Oluniyi David Ajao
By Jacob Ajom

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has declared in Lagos that the football house is ready for the double-header FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

Pinnick who was special guest at the Nigeria Women Football League Super 4 draw held at the Protea Hotel Ikeja yesterday said, "everything on the wish list has been provided for. What we require now for the team to excel is prayer." He defended his call for prayers as he said, "on our part we are ready, and I believe the players too are ready for Cameroon. Without God's blessing, nothing will work. We have to pray against injury and other unforeseen mishaps."

The NFF supremo disclosed that the meeting he had with the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel was fruitful as the state government was determined to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the Mundial.

He praised the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for their steadfastness and commitment to Nigeria's world Cup and Africa Cup of Nations campaigns. "The governor was impressed and promised that he would do anything to see Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup," Pinnick said.

