South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Conserving Water in Eastern Cape

press release

Residents are reminded to continue saving water

The Eastern Cape residents are reminded to continue conserving water and use it sparingly as the country continues to experience drought and that resulted into low dam levels.

This week report indicates that the total storage of water in Eastern Cape is at 56.1%, compared to last year at the same time when the average dam levels were at 66.4%, a clear indication that the drought is still hammering us.

The Mzimvubu- Tsitsikama is at 55.8 % compared to last year's 66.2%. According to the report, the rest of the province's water levels are as follows:

Nahoon reservoir of the Nahoon river is at 55.5%, compared to 89.3% same time last year.

Bridle Drift of the Buffalo River is at 40.0%, compared to last year's 69.8%.

Impofu in the Krom River is at 57.1%, compared to last year's 83.6%.

Gcuwa which stooped to as low as 26.6% last week it was at 35.7%

Umtata dam is sitting at 96.5%, compared to 99.0% same time last year.

Kouga dam is sitting at 15.8%, last week was at 14.8%, slight increase of 0.1%, whereas last year this time it was at 67.2%.

The DWS is still encouraging residents to adhere to the water restrictions implemented by municipalities to avoid running out of water in the province.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation