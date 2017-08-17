South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Promotion and Development of Innovation in the Water Sector

press release

DWS spend millions to promote the development of innovation in the water sector.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is spending R1, 2 Million in this financial year (2017/18) to promote the development of innovation in water sector and it has various programmes in place.

South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) is one of the programmes that the department has implemented to promote the development of innovation in water sector. It aims to encourage development of new technologies that can be used to solve challenges in the water sector and to also urge youth to consider careers in the water sector.

The SAYWP is part of the Department's broader 2020 Vision for Water and Sanitation Education Programme (VFWSEP) which is a school based education programme which promotes water use efficiency, water quality management, awareness creation about alien invasive plants and their impact on water resources and health and hygiene. The South African Youth Water Prize Competition encourages learners to identify water and sanitation related problems in their schools or communities, conduct research, recommend and implement solutions.

DWS is also strengthening its relationship with various stakeholders and partners in the water sector, such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Water Research Commission (WRC), Agriculture Research Council and various organized Industry Sectors.

DWS plan to enhance the already existing innovations by hosting exhibitions in collaboration with WRC and DST. It is also training youth in the War on Leaks programme to assist Municipalities in stopping the leaks.

The World Resources Institute findings reveals that South Africa will be one of the world's most water stressed countries by 2040 compared to countries such as Somalia and Sudan.

In response to this challenge, the Department will up its efforts to promote the development of innovation in water sector to enhance the research innovation development work.

As part of raising awareness, DWS is consistently uploading new innovations on it's website to ensure dissemination of information in addition to national road shows and visiting public schools.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation