16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Government Signs Financial Deal of More Than USD 306 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A financing agreement valued at USD 306.8 million was approved, in a Presidential Order, under the implementation of the School Transports Programme, Angop learnt on Tuesday.

The agreement will soon be initialed between the Republic of Angola, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the Austrian company GOTRANS Gmbh Vienna, for the purchase of 1.500 school buses, according to the Presidential Order, published in the State Gazette of August 3 of this year.

This legal tool justifies the need to implement projects integrated in the Public Investment Programme (PIP), within the framework of the investment policy for the economic and social development of the country.

In the meantime, according to the Presidential Order, the Finance Minister is authorized to sign the said financing agreement and all documentation related to it.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.