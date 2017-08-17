Luanda — A financing agreement valued at USD 306.8 million was approved, in a Presidential Order, under the implementation of the School Transports Programme, Angop learnt on Tuesday.

The agreement will soon be initialed between the Republic of Angola, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the Austrian company GOTRANS Gmbh Vienna, for the purchase of 1.500 school buses, according to the Presidential Order, published in the State Gazette of August 3 of this year.

This legal tool justifies the need to implement projects integrated in the Public Investment Programme (PIP), within the framework of the investment policy for the economic and social development of the country.

In the meantime, according to the Presidential Order, the Finance Minister is authorized to sign the said financing agreement and all documentation related to it.