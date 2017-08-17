Angola: Maintenance of Satellite Cities Seen As Managers' Priority - Minister

Dundo — The Minister of Urbanization and Housing, Branca do Espírito Santo, called attention to the challenge presented to public entities for the management and maintenance of the new satellite cities built in the country.

The official said so on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Mussunge satellite city, some five kilometers from Dundo, north-east Lunda Norte province.

"The great challenge that we place from now on ... is the management and maintenance by the public entities that manage this property", said Branca do Espírito Santo, before handing over the key of the city to the Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Vicente.

In another part of her speech, the minister emphasized the role of the country's housing sector to improve the lives of citizens by benefiting different provinces with housing projects.

To her, with the National Urbanization and Housing Programme, it is being built infrastructures and new houses to accommodate millions of Angolans, in response to Article 85 of the Constitution, which promotes the right to housing and quality of the population's living conditions.

He recalled that the issue of the right to housing is a priority declared by the Angolan government in the legislature that is about to end.

The ceremony was enlivened by Folklore feature with the performance of Maringa dance group and Mama Tembo's music, after Manuel Vicente, unveiled the city's plaque, in the city square.

The satellite city has buildings ranging from 18, 9 and 5 floors, and was built on a surface of 115 hectares, comprising 872 apartments T3, 136, T4, 2988, T5 and 136, T6.

At Mussungue satellite city with 5.000 apartments where 15.000 people live already there and it has a primary school with 30 rooms, a children's center of 36 rooms, and a hospital with 109 beds.