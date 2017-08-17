Angola: Govt Official Highlights Value of Dom Alexandre School

Luanda — The future National School Dom Alexandre do Nascimento (Angolan Catholic Cardinal), whose construction started last Tuesday with the laying of the symbolic stone by President José Eduardo dos Santos, will contribute to the reduction of the number of children out of the education system.

This was said by the Angolan Education minister, Mpinda Simão, in the ceremony that served to present the scale model of the project being managed by the Prosperar Foundation, linked to the Catholic Church, and financed by the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The minister said the school (primary and secondary levels), located in Samba District, will benefit about 2000 children.

He said the institution will be "a granary to prepare future citizens with the necessary values for the construction of a harmonious society and one that is developed in economic and social terms".

Mpinda Simão expressed also his conviction that after the conclusion of the project, the National School Dom Alexandre do Nascimento will be an institution that promotes human rights, peace, gender equality and awareness on environment protection.

Thus, he emphasised the commitment of President José Eduardo dos Santos to this project, which will enable it to be concluded in two year's time.

On the other hand, the Education minister deemed it fair the homage paid to Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento, having into account his contribution to the training of Angolan citizens.