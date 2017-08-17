16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Casa-Ce Leader Pressents Programme in Ndalatando

Ndalatando — The leader and presidential candidate of the Convergência Ampla de Salvação de Angola (CASA-CE) Tuesday in Ndalatando, northern Cuaza Norte province, presented his coalition's governing programme.

During a tour of Ndalatando's compounds of Bairro Popular, Kipata, Embondeiros, Azul and Banga, Abel Chivukuvuku spoke of the ten reasons behind what he calls the "change programme".

The leader of the third major Angolan political party walked about 10 kilometres into the compounds before hosting a public rally at Lenga-Lenga market.

The politician expressed satisfaction with the participation of young people in the actions of the coalition and said that his party was committed to promoting direct contact with the voters, going inside the neighbourhoods, towns and villages, to learn of the difficulties facing the communities.

He reaffirmed the coalition's commitment to promoting closer governance among citizens and recommended its militants to be tolerant and respectful of political differences during the election campaign and voting day.

As part of his 48-hour visit to Cuanza Norte, the political leader said he had scheduled a visit to the CASA-CE's militants arrested at weekend on charges of physical assault on the deputy administrator of Lucala municipality.

Speaking to ANGOP, he said that the work carried out focused on the mobilisation of new militants with satisfactory results.

He mentioned that, as a young political organisation, CASACE has its ideas aimed at promoting peace, democracy and stability in the country, towards the sustainable and inclusive development of Angola.

157,861 voters have registered in northern Cuanza Norte province for the forthcoming 23 August general election for 296 polling stations and 506 voting tables.

In the latest election of 2012, CASA-CE became the third most voted party, earning eight parliamentary seats.

