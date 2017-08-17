Angola: Interior Minister Highlights Change in Public Security Paradigm

Luanda — The minister of the Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, said last Tuesday in Luanda that the first Integrated Centre of Public Security (CISP), which will focus on making a convergence of the different services for the taking of appropriate measures relating to public security, will bring about a change of paradigm in this respect.

Speaking at the ceremony of laying the first stone for the construction of the said public security centre - whose act was conducted by the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo Santos - the minister of the Interior stated that the implementation of the CISP demands additional efforts.

He said some of the necessary additional measures are the need to set up a mechanism to make the centre function without interruption, reinforcement of the technical and human capacity of defence organs, the rapid implementation of the new identity cards and electronic passport, conclusion of the advanced system of criminal record, new support legislation, among others.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press on the fringes of the said ceremony, the Justice minister, Rui Mangueira, assured that his sector has been doing its job to collaborate well with the Ministry of the Interior in this project.

"This is a job which, in our opinion, has a great depth and the participation of the justice services, in this case, will facilitate the project", stressed the minister.

On his turn, the General Commander of the National Police, commissioner-general Ambrósio de Lemos, said that considering that the project involves high technology it will help the institution co-ordinate better its various actions and improve the speed of its operations.

Ambrósio de Lemos added that the National Police have been keeping up with the technological evolution, which includes regularly upgrading the staffs.