Angola: Election2017 - CASA-CE Leader in Catete Town

Luanda — The leader and presidential candidate of the Convergência Ampla de Salvação de Angola-Coligação Eleitoral (CASA-CE) is working Wednesday in Catete town, near Luanda, on a vote-hunt campaign.

In Catate, Abel Chivukuvuku is expected to be walking around the neighbourhoods for contacts with voters to whom he will be presenting his governing programme.

According to the national secretariat of the country's third major political party, under the ongoing electoral campaign, Abel Chivukuvuku has so far been to the provinces of Huíla, Cunene, Namibe, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Cuanza Norte, Luanda Norte and Luanda.

Catete is regarded as a historical locality as it is the home village to several Angolan nationalists like the first and late president, António Agostinho Neto, Mendes de Carvalho and Roberto de Almeida.

Established on 3 April 2012, just a few months of the general election of that year, the Ample Convergence for Salvation of Angola-Electoral Coalition got in those polls 345,589 votes (six percent of the 6.1 million votes), earning it eight seats in Parliament.

