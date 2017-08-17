Benguela — The opposition UNITA leader and presidential candidate is expected in central Beuguela province on Wednesday for public rallies, lectures and meetings with voters.

This is under the ongoing electoral process ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election.

According to a press note released Tuesday, during his two-day visit, Isaías Samakuva will contact with local voters at markets.

On Thursday, UNITA leader will host a lecture in the port city of Lobito for students, civil servants, businesspeople, intellectuals, street vendors and representatives of the civil society.