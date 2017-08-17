Luanda — The Angolan tenor Nelson Ebo participated, in the United States of America, in the Opera and Musical Theatre Festival that happened from 07 July to 06 August.

According to a press note from the Angolan Embassy in the U.S.A, which reached ANGOP on Wednesday, the Angolan singer, who resides in that country, presented a repertoire that covered famous artists like Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and Wagner.

The event took place in a venue that hosts several theatre and music shows and is also known as Children's Opera Academy.

The Angolan tenor has also performed in Africa and Europe.

While he was studying in countries like Italy, Germany and Spain, Nelson Ebo had the opportunity to perform in events attended by international musicians such as the Maestro Plácido Domingo, Mariella Devia, Raina Kabaivanska, Marcello Giordani and Marilyn Horne.

Nelson Ebo has prizes awarded by prestigious institutions like Gerda Lissner Foundation, Giulio Gari Foundation, Opera North and, more recently, he participated in the international competition Hans Gabor Belvedere in Cape Town, South Africa.