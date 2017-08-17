Luanda — The head of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Observer Mission to Angola Tuesday in Luanda said she was impressed by the way local media organs are covering the ongoing electoral process.

Suzan Kulimba was speaking at the end of a meeting with public and privately-owned media organs, saying the Angolan professionals are prepared for a responsible coverage of the election, in line with the SADC electoral principles.

She on the occasion mentioned that observers are tasked with closely following up the developments taking place in the country during the electoral process in order to get informed, hence the need to consult with all parties involved.

The 70-member SADC Observer Mission is to travel to 15 of the 18 provinces of the country.

Since arriving in Angola on 9 August, the SADC Observer Mission has met with representatives of various Government institutions and some presidential candidates.

Six political parties are geared to the forthcoming 23 August general election to vote the president and the Parliament. They are the ruling MPLA party and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

9.3 million voters have registered to cast their ballot on 23 August this year.