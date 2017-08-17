16 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Commerce Minister Highlights Major Projects in Petroleum Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two major projects of the Indian Oil Mauritius Ltd will contribute to the economic development of Mauritius, said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Ashit Kumar Gungah, yesterday at Calodyne at the inauguration of the 21st Indian Oil Filling Station in Mauritius. The High Commissioner of India, Mr Abhay Thakur was also present.

The first project is the Mer Rouge Oil Terminal Project launched in December 2016 which consists of the construction of five tankers so as to increase the storage capacity of petroleum products by 25 000 MT. The project is expected to be completed by this year and will be operational at the beginning of 2018.

The second project comprises the setting up of an oil terminal and jetty at Albion, he added. The site at Albion was identified since 1996 in the Port Master Plan Study to accommodate dry and liquid bulk terminals. In November 2014, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Mauritian and Indian public companies operating in the petroleum sector. The project will include the construction of storage tanks of a total volume of 528,000 MT, and a jetty of a total length of about 600 m with a draft of about 20 m.

For his part, the High Commissioner of India, Mr Abhay Thakur, reflected on the hard work of both the Mauritian and the Indian Governments to further deepen the existing relationship between the two countries. The inauguration of the station, he added, is a historic and as well as a significant development marking the 70th anniversary of the Independence of India.

Mauritius

New Technologies Vital to Position Mauritius As a Software Development Platform, Says ICT Minister

Government is conscious of the need to give due recognition to the importance and potential of adopting new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.