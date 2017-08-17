Mauritius: Commerce Minister Highlights Major Projects in Petroleum Sector

press release

Two major projects of the Indian Oil Mauritius Ltd will contribute to the economic development of Mauritius, said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Ashit Kumar Gungah, yesterday at Calodyne at the inauguration of the 21st Indian Oil Filling Station in Mauritius. The High Commissioner of India, Mr Abhay Thakur was also present.

The first project is the Mer Rouge Oil Terminal Project launched in December 2016 which consists of the construction of five tankers so as to increase the storage capacity of petroleum products by 25 000 MT. The project is expected to be completed by this year and will be operational at the beginning of 2018.

The second project comprises the setting up of an oil terminal and jetty at Albion, he added. The site at Albion was identified since 1996 in the Port Master Plan Study to accommodate dry and liquid bulk terminals. In November 2014, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Mauritian and Indian public companies operating in the petroleum sector. The project will include the construction of storage tanks of a total volume of 528,000 MT, and a jetty of a total length of about 600 m with a draft of about 20 m.

For his part, the High Commissioner of India, Mr Abhay Thakur, reflected on the hard work of both the Mauritian and the Indian Governments to further deepen the existing relationship between the two countries. The inauguration of the station, he added, is a historic and as well as a significant development marking the 70th anniversary of the Independence of India.