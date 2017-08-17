Mauritius: New Technologies Vital to Position Mauritius As a Software Development Platform, Says ICT Minister

press release

Government is conscious of the need to give due recognition to the importance and potential of adopting new technologies, matched with infrastructure, as Mauritius moves towards a service and knowledge economy, said the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, this morning at the Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, in Balaclava.

The Minister was speaking at the launching of the Mauritius CIO (Chief Information Officers) Summit 2017. The ICT sector strategy, highlighted Mr Sawmynaden in his address, aims to position Mauritius as a reliable software development platform for the African market.

According to him, one major area of focus is to make sure that the country has a critical mass of competent software developers, skilled in the latest mobile and web development techniques who are capable of finding efficient and cost-effective software solutions to existing problems.

Speaking about CIOs' role, the Minister underscored that they will be facing numerous new challenges in this period of ever-shortening cycles of innovation, agile development and deployment, multi-platform and multi-device delivery, and cybersecurity threats. Businesses from different sectors are all rethinking their digital strategies and you, as CIOs, need to keep abreast of latest developments to properly guide your upper management in future plans, he added.

For his part, the Group Vice President, Regional Managing Director, IDC Middle East, Africa, & Turkey, Mr Jyoti Lalchandani, gave an overview of how businesses are being reinvented through customer, information and business model transformations. He dwelt on digital transformation investments in Mauritius. These include web-based self-service portal to customers; infrastructure modernisation; and collaborative technologies for employees.

Summit 2017

The networking conference which is at its third edition is organised by the International Data Corporation (IDC), in collaboration with the National Computer Board and other key ICT stakeholders. It is bringing together several influential decision-makers of Mauritius in the ICT sector to share ideas and experiences with regard to latest tech trends and proven IT strategies for organisations.

Globally respected IDC analysts are providing the compelling intellectual framework and guidance required to power the Summit's discussions. The agenda comprises interactive panels, roundtable debates, best-practice workshops, and dedicated networking sessions.

Six sessions are scheduled with focus on: Developing the New IT Capabilities for Digital Transformation; Combating Cyber-Risks with Smart Security Solutions; Future of Business; Internet of Things and Datacentre; Security in an Open Source Digital World; and, Real Challenges, Real Stories - Turning Adversity into Opportunity.